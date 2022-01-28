The Afterparty Stars Sam Richardson And Ben Schwartz Demanded A Ukulele Song Before They'd Answer My Questions [Interview]

"Break out the uke! Break out the uke! I'm not answering a goddamn question unless you play one song!"

Before I could even squeeze in my first question with Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz, two stars of the new ensemble murder mystery comedy series "The Afterparty," our interview had gone completely off the rails.

In what I now realize was an open invitation for chaos, I had framed our video call in such a way where the actors could see a ukulele hanging on my wall in my office over my right shoulder. Sensing an opportunity to spice up what I imagine was a day full of journalists asking them the same questions over and over again, they insisted I play something on it before we got started. "Come on!" Richardson exclaimed. "One quick uke!"

When I protested that I only had five minutes to do a joint interview with both of them and the clock was already running, they remained firm. "I'm not doing a bit," Schwartz said, clearly doing a bit. "One song!"

Time was ticking down. I hesitated. The saw that hesitation, and immediately knew there was blood in the water. Going in for the kill, they said the only words that could get me to actually comply with their ridiculous request. "We'll add one minute to the clock if you break out the uke. One minute. I need to hear it."

To their great delight, I caved.

I know probably seven or eight chords, and I'm far from an accomplished ukulele player. With the pressure on to perform for two of the funniest actors working today, I grabbed the instrument off the wall and strummed a jaunty little tune comprised of three simple chords, repeating it once as they danced along, their faces lit up with the joy of being able to inject something unexpected into an otherwise strictly regimented press junket.