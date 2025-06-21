The Pitt Showrunner Reveals How Many Seasons The HBO Max Series Will Have

With a hectic approach to emergency room work, HBO's "The Pitt" is a relentless, one-hour-per-episode barrage of incoming patients and zero breathing room. The end result depicts the grueling reality of healthcare professionals so well that star Noah Wyle's nurse mom thinks "The Pitt" is better than "ER," which is saying something considering Wyle — who stars in "The Pitt" as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch — cut his medical drama teeth in the latter show as Dr. John Carter.

Whether they had first-hand knowledge of healthcare or not, the best scenes on "The Pitt" hit the viewer like a ton of bricks. With such impact, it's no wonder that "The Pitt" season 2 is on the way ... but can the show stretch its intensity much longer than that?

If you ask showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, it certainly can. In fact, if he gets to choose, the exact date the show will come go a halt is precisely never. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, Gemmill's absolutely prepared to stick with "The Pitt" for as long as he can: