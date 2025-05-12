Noah Wyle's Nurse Mom Thinks The Pitt Is Better Than ER For One Reason
Noah Wyle has been wearing scrubs on television for decades. In 1994, a much-younger Wyle skyrocketed to fame thanks to "ER," a groundbreaking medical drama crafted by Michael Crichton that cast Wyle as third-year medical student turned trauma attending Dr. John Carter. Now, he's starring on "The Pitt," a Max original that reunites him with "ER" writers R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells, as trauma attending Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. ("The Pitt," it should be said, is not a reboot of "ER." I say that for legal reasons.) Wyle, who felt inspired to create this series during COVID-19 when he apparently got messages from fans asking where "Carter" was during the crisis, sat down with Dave Davies for NPR's interview series "Fresh Air" and opened up about how his family — specifically, his mother — reacted to "The Pitt," which is particularly striking when you consider that Wyle's mom was once a real-life medical professional.
"It was interesting," Wyle revealed to Davies. "My mother [Marjorie Speer] was an orthopedic nurse and an operating room nurse. She worked for 20 years at a hospital in Hollywood. And she came over for breakfast last Sunday. And she came into the kitchen, and within five seconds of being there, she said, you know, 'Noah, I can't stop thinking about last week's episode and that scene where you were listing all the people who died [when Robby has a breakdown over every patient he lost throughout the day].' And I think I had my own PTSD reaction. I suddenly remembered everybody. I remembered the 4-year-old. I remembered the pregnant woman with the baby. I remembered the gang member that I tried to keep alive by squeezing two units of blood. And she's just listing these names. And she's, you know, getting teary-eyed, and she finishes." As Wyle's mother then told him, this moment felt more real to her than anything on "ER."
Noah Wyle's mom felt seen by a scene on The Pitt
Noah Wyle, as he told Dave Davies, was pretty shocked by his mother's admission ... largely because he spent so long as a doctor on "ER" and he'd never heard her say that before. "I said, my goodness, 'Mom, I was on a medical show for 15 years. You never told me that,'" Wyle said before continuing.
"And she says, 'well, that wasn't real,' and I said, 'well, this one wasn't either.' And she said, 'but it felt real, and it brought all that up for me – isn't that funny?' And so here I am in my own kitchen having this lovely, sort of cathartic and catalytic moment with my mother. And I asked her, I said, 'the 4-year-old, when was that?' She said, 'oh, I think your brother was probably about 4 at the time.' I think that's why it hit me. And then I thought to myself, oh, so you came home and you made us dinner that night, and you helped us with our homework? Wow."
It's easy to see why Wyle was so struck by this revelation, and it's also easy to see why his mother found "The Pitt" so strangely familiar. The show has been widely praised by medical professionals ever since it premiered in January of 2025, and that's no accident; as Wyle says elsewhere in his interview with Davies, all of the actors attend "boot camp" to move throughout the exam rooms naturally, and a physician named Dr. Joe Sachs serves as a medical advisor for the show to ensure its accuracy. Still, Wyle told Davies it was sometimes tricky to thread the needle when it comes to the accuracy of "The Pitt," especially when it comes to hot-button and current issues ... but they found a way.
On The Pitt, Noah Wyle and the creative team aim to be as accurate as possible
As Noah Wyle pointed out to Dave Davies, perceptions of the medical community have been skewed ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wanted to help correct that. "The Pitt" doesn't really hide the fact that it has a political edge; a doctor pointedly asks a patient who refuses to wear a mask in the ER if she'd like her surgeons to wear masks for safety during her procedure, and in the show's final two episodes, an unvaccinated child with measles fights for his life as his parents resist treatment. Still, Wyle said he didn't want the audience to feel talked down to. "You know, we had a bit of a mandate," Wyle said. "Let's not be too biased, you know. The fastest way to get people to turn the channel is if they feel like we're preaching to them or we're being dogmatic. So what we wanted was accuracy and realism. We wanted to just be presentational with what emergency rooms look like."
Beyond that, the work that goes into making this all seem real — even to a medical professional like Wyle's mother — is intense, according to Wyle. "The rehearsals are extensive, especially for the medical scenes," Wyle shared. "We often rehearse those 24 hours in advance of shooting them, so we can come in with it pretty well in our muscles already and then figure out how we want to photograph it on the day we shoot. In terms of how the dialogue is overlapped, that's intentional because that's real. You know, you've got four or five people in the room, all who are working simultaneously, trying to do their own thing and record their own thing in the medical records. So a lot of times, the sound is really cacophonous."
That sounds almost as stressful as a real emergency room ... and that feeling transcends the screen, especially when you consider Wyle's mother's reaction. "The Pitt" season 1 is streaming on Max now.