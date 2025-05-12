Noah Wyle's Nurse Mom Thinks The Pitt Is Better Than ER For One Reason

As Noah Wyle pointed out to Dave Davies, perceptions of the medical community have been skewed ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wanted to help correct that. "The Pitt" doesn't really hide the fact that it has a political edge; a doctor pointedly asks a patient who refuses to wear a mask in the ER if she'd like her surgeons to wear masks for safety during her procedure, and in the show's final two episodes, an unvaccinated child with measles fights for his life as his parents resist treatment. Still, Wyle said he didn't want the audience to feel talked down to. "You know, we had a bit of a mandate," Wyle said. "Let's not be too biased, you know. The fastest way to get people to turn the channel is if they feel like we're preaching to them or we're being dogmatic. So what we wanted was accuracy and realism. We wanted to just be presentational with what emergency rooms look like."

Advertisement

Beyond that, the work that goes into making this all seem real — even to a medical professional like Wyle's mother — is intense, according to Wyle. "The rehearsals are extensive, especially for the medical scenes," Wyle shared. "We often rehearse those 24 hours in advance of shooting them, so we can come in with it pretty well in our muscles already and then figure out how we want to photograph it on the day we shoot. In terms of how the dialogue is overlapped, that's intentional because that's real. You know, you've got four or five people in the room, all who are working simultaneously, trying to do their own thing and record their own thing in the medical records. So a lot of times, the sound is really cacophonous."

Advertisement

That sounds almost as stressful as a real emergency room ... and that feeling transcends the screen, especially when you consider Wyle's mother's reaction. "The Pitt" season 1 is streaming on Max now.