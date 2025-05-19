The Pitt Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

In an interview with Vulture just after season 1 of "The Pitt" came to a close, Casey Bloys told the outlet's streaming expert, Josef Adalian, that, given the fact that HBO is home to a ton of shows with incredibly labor-intensive sets and CGI demands that take a while to make between seasons, he's determined that "The Pitt" will air like a network show. And by that I mean Bloys said he intends for "The Pit" season 2 to premiere in January 2026, much like season 1 debuted back in January 2025.

"The other really important thing about this model, and is somewhat of a lost art [...] is, the second season will premiere in January of 2026, a year later," Bloys told Adalian. "This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons. On the platform, we have shows like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and '[The] White Lotus,' which, because of how they're made, can take two years to make. What I love about something like 'The Pitt' is, I can get 15 episodes in a year. That's a really great addition to what we're already doing on the platform. And I'd like to do more shows in this model."

Not only that, but Bloys also revealed to Adalian that, when he started overseeing Max, he couldn't figure out why the streamer released new episodes of its shows at midnight. When Bloys wasn't happy with the reasoning behind that, he decided to change it ... and, again, make "The Pitt" more like a network show that airs at the same time each week. "People like appointment television," Bloys correctly pointed out. "Now look, the majority of the people watching 'The Pitt' or 'The White Lotus' will watch off premiere night. But I do think there is something significant about having a day and time for release. We've all gotten a bit more savvy about how and when people are watching on streaming and how to measure that. So, I believe in releasing shows on a Thursday night or Sunday night." Indeed, "The Pitt" season 1 would drop new episodes at 9 P.M. EST on Thursdays — and it seems like Bloys will continue that next season.

