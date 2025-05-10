One Of The Pitt's Best Scenes Was Shot Before The Show Was Fully Written

Noah Wyle also spoke to the fact that, of all people in the fictional Pittsburgh hospital where "The Pitt" is set, one of the only people who can talk him off the ledge is Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbot. "Structurally, it worked really nicely to have Abbot be a guy who likes to flirt with the idea of danger because he has come so close to it," Wyle told Ryan Schwartz, likely referencing Jack's past as a combat medic (we also learn, in the season 1 finale, that Jack lost his leg while serving). "It makes him feel alive to flirt with death, and that's actually what sends him back home — looking into the abyss. Robby is the opposite of that. Robby is now thinking that the abyss looks a lot better than home, and that's what he gets from the Abbot character — of course you [feel that way] because of what you've just been through, and what you've just been through is abnormal, and the brain only knows how to deal with abnormal one way, and that is to deconstruct, desensitize and check out, and you just proved that you were human, not that you were fallible."

Advertisement

One could argue — and I will go ahead and do just that — that the sound rejection from his surrogate stepson Jake (Taj Speights) in the season 1 finale of "The Pitt" pushed Robby over the edge mentally. After a mass shooting at a local festival, Jake and his girlfriend Leah (Sloan Mannino) are rushed to the hospital, and Leah is fatally wounded. Despite Robby's best efforts, he can't save her, and Jake, misplacing his anger and grief, blames Robby, even telling the good doctor "f*** you" when Robby tries to offer comfort. Wyle said that fracture between Jake and Robby is definitely a contributor to Robby's rough state at the end of season 1 of "The Pitt," particularly when you add in the fact that he had to tell Leah's parents what happened.

Advertisement

"You can't ever save them all, you can't even save the ones you love the most, and at the end of the day, you're going to go home alone, now with one less person in your life," Wyle mused about everything Robby loses in season 1. "I think that's what drives him up to the roof and out a little farther than Abbot had stood that morning, and a little bit more into the existential void than he's ever been in before. It would have been interesting to see where the scene would have gone if Abbot hadn't come out."