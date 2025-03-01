What Happened To The Cast Of Knots Landing?

For all 14 seasons of "Knots Landing," Joan Van Ark played the role of Valene Ewing. Valene was Gary's longtime love, whom he infamously mistreated and impregnated prior to the start of "Dallas" (their daughter Lucy was essentially kidnapped by J.R. Ewing, and is part of the core ensemble of the mothership series). When "Knots Landing" begins, Valene and Gary are finally reunited and ready to start a new life, but she found love with many other men before the series ended in 1993. She was nominated for four Soap Opera Digest awards and won two.

Van Ark enjoyed continued success after the end of "Knots Landing," including immediate guest-starring roles on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Cybill," and "The Nanny," and voiced a character on the cult Cartoon Network series "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy." Throughout 2004, she was part of the cast of "The Young and the Restless," playing the role of Gloria Abbott (in 2005, the role was taken over by Judith Chapman). She continued landing guest-starring roles after her tenure on hit shows like "My Name is Earl," the FX animated spy comedy "Archer," and Ryan Murphy's "Nip/Tuck." In 2013, she reprised the role of Valene Ewing on the TNT revival of "Dallas."

Video game fans can hear her voice work in the 2015 classic "Fallout 4" (Roslyn Chambers, Phyllis Daily, and Bonnie Tournquist) and the much less well-received 2023 game "Redfall." She also voiced Mrs. Franklin in the DC Comics TV series "Doom Patrol." She has no projects currently in development, but that may change as new fans discover the drama of "Knots Landing" on streaming.