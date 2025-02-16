Why Wicked's Madame Morrible Doesn't Appear In The Wizard Of Oz

This article contains potential spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

If you saw "Wicked" and are familiar with "The Wizard of Oz," you've probably already drawn some connections between the two. You might know, for instance, that a couple members of Dorothy's famous crew have already popped up in "Wicked," albeit under different names. And of course, if you've seen the original Broadway musical, you know exactly how the two stories intersect, as the entirety of "The Wizard of Oz" takes place in the background of the show's second act.

Jon M. Chu's "Wicked: For Good," which is set to arrive in late 2025, will complete the story, revealing all of the larger Oz connections to those who haven't seen the play live. That includes the character of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), headmistress of Shiz University. Madame Morrible doesn't appear in "The Wizard of Oz," which, of course, is mostly because the character hadn't been invented yet. L. Frank Baum's first Oz novel was published in 1900, while the film adaptation came out in 1939. Meanwhile, Gregory Maguire's first "Wicked" novel came out in 1995, and the musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2003.

That's the boring, logistical reason why Madame Morrible doesn't appear in "The Wizard of Oz," but don't worry, there's a more fun retroactive lore explanation as well. As Act Two of the "Wicked" stage musical reveals, Morrible's influence is felt greatly during Dorothy's time in Oz, but she's mostly working behind the scenes with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) during that time. What's more interesting is that in the story of "Wicked," Morrible is the reason Dorothy appears in Oz in the first place.