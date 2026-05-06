10 Best Sci-Fi Movie Reboots Of All Time, Ranked

We are living in the age of film and television reboots, which has resulted in some excellent franchise resurgences. From revived movie sagas to the return of classic TV shows, nostalgia is currently the top dog in Hollywood. When it comes to the science fiction genre, many fan-favorites have been rebooted over the years, and while they don't always work, there are plenty that have lived up to their predecessors.

When choosing the best sci-fi movie reboots, there's a lot to consider. While audiences still want the films to honor the source material, a reboot should also feel like a fresh addition or a restart to a franchise. If a reboot is promised, folks do not want to see a straightforward remake.

Remakes are also prevalent in sci-fi, but you will not see any of those on this list. While films like "The Thing" (1982) and "The Fly" (1986) are some of the best in history, they are strictly remakes, not reboots. For clarification, remakes tend to copy the story of the original film. Meanwhile, a revival is a continuation of a story that typically happens after a long break — for example, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Revivals will also not be featured on this list.

With all of that in mind, here are our picks for the 10 best science fiction movie reboots, ranked.