James Gunn's Superman Proves Zack Snyder's Take On The Character Was Always Nonsense

Just like Spider-Man, Batman, and James Bond, everyone has their favorite iteration of Superman. In the case of Clark Kent's alter ego, however, there's no doubt that the newest iteration of the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet in James Gunn's "Superman," surpasses the previous one simply because it leans into just how truly good Superman is. That's something Henry Cavill's solo outing in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" and his subsequent appearances as the Last Son of Krypton never truly accomplished.

I want to make it clear that this is not another screed against the Snyderverse. The internet has enough of those as it is. Zack Snyder's attempt at bringing the DCEU to life was a struggle, but the 2013 take on Supes is still one of his best movies. While I'm not a particularly big fan of the franchise as a whole, there's no doubt that his take on Krypton and Superman's effort to show he's the planet's hero and not its enemy still hits the spot in some places ("I grew up in Kansas, General. I'm about as American as it gets"). Even Zimmer's score does indeed give the original classic theme (which even Gunn couldn't go without) a run for its money. That being said, there's too much in "Superman" that highlights, after all this time, just how much "Man of Steel" got wrong.