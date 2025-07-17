Dredd 2 Was Never Going To Happen, So The Just-Announced Reboot Was Inevitable

It's official: A "Judge Dredd" reboot is in development. This time, "Thor: Ragnarok" director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi will be at the helm. He's teaming up with screenwriter Drew Pearce, the screenwriter of "The Fall Guy" and "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" fame, making for an attractive duo. But fans of 2012's "Dredd" may be unhappy as this is a reboot and not a sequel, so don't expect to see Karl Urban putting the helmet back on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new "Judge Dredd" movie based on the character from the "2000 AD" comic series is being shopped to various Hollywood studios, with a bidding war likely to ensue. This project seemingly takes the place of the "Judge Dredd: Mega-City One" TV show that had been in the works since 2017. The franchise rights holders, Chris Kingsley, Jason Kingsley, and Ben Smith, are on board as producers alongside Roy Lee, Jeremy Platt, Natalie Viscuso, and Pearce.

Plot details are currently under wraps, but the reports says the reboot will "take inspiration more from the comics than the previous screen iterations, leaning into the world-building and dark humor." That sounds right up Waititi's alley, since he's the man who turned the "Thor" franchise into a superhero comedy with "Ragnarok" to great success. The report further states that it is "meant to be a fun sci-fi blockbuster that nonetheless speaks to this moment in culture." Perhaps not surprisingly, this is also billed as the start of a possible "Dredd" universe, with other movies and/or shows to follow.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. First, this movie needs to find a studio. For fans, this may come as a blow as there was hope for many years that Urban would return for a "Dredd" sequel. Unfortunately, that was never going to happen, which made this reboot practically unavoidable.