Director Alex Garland Seemingly Confirms He Ghost-Directed A Modern Sci-Fi Classic

It looks like a longstanding rumor surrounding a modern sci-fi action classic has finally been confirmed. The movie in question is 2012's "Dredd," which was written by Alex Garland of "28 Days Later" and "Never Let Me Go" fame (among many other things). Garland has, in the years since that movie first hit theaters, become a notable director, helming everything from the Oscar-winning "Ex-Machina" to "Civil War." But it turns out he also had a secret hand in directing Karl Urban as Judge Dredd.

In a recent interview with GQ that saw Garland breaking down his filmography, the filmmaker revealed that he has done some ghost-directing in his day. While he didn't get into specifics, it's crystal clear he was talking about the beloved box office bomb that was "Dredd." Here's what Garland had to say:

"In truth, what happened, just to be candid about it, look, a lot of time has passed, I did end up on some films essentially doing ghost-directing. Something would be going wrong, or I would feel something was going wrong, and I saw the execution of scenes, and I would be thinking, 'That's not really what that scene is like, it's missing this key component part, and it doesn't quite make sense to me.' I could also see when the film was released that people didn't care whether that key component was there or not, but I cared."

While Garland doesn't come right out and say it, sources close to /Film have further confirmed Garland's involvement as a director on "Dredd." That makes it crystal clear what he's talking about here. That's not to say Garland couldn't have done some uncredited directing on other movies as well, but we need no longer wonder about "Dredd."