Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Director Says This 'Crucial' Relationship Will Inform A Possible Sequel [Exclusive]

I mentioned to Ball that Mae's presence in this timeline was reminiscent of Richard Matheson's presentation of humans in his famous novel, "I Am Legend," to which Ball confirmed by saying, "She carries with her the darkness of the previous movies that surround all humanity." Considering how few humans exist with any knowledge of how things were before, Mae carries on her shoulders the curse of information. Many of the apes do not know of the world before, including Noa, which means he is unaware of the threat humans pose against apes.

Freya Allan, who plays Mae, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about a possible return, saying, "[T]he film feels like a setup for more. So it is going to be really interesting if we get the chance to see where these characters go based on what they've learned in this film. There's such a theme of everything that they've ever known being completely challenged, and I really want to see what they then do with what they've learned and where that takes them and how the things that they've gone through affect them." This echoes (no pun intended) what Ball told me: That "[Noa] offers peace, and she takes it with her to her world [...] The dynamic and relationship that forms between these two characters, as complicated as it is, as it becomes, is going to be crucial moving forward."

Here's hoping the box office is strong enough to motivate 20th Century Studios to let Ball continue to tell this story. You can hear my entire interview with him on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which is available below:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.