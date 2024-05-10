Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Shares DNA With One Of The Best Horror Stories Of All Time

This article contains spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" isn't a reboot of the beloved franchise, nor is it a direct sequel to the most recent trilogy ("Rise of the," "Dawn of the," "War for the,"), but instead a standalone sequel set hundreds of years after the time of Caesar, the evolved patriarchal leader played by Andy Serkis. Caesar in this series differs from the character played by Roddy McDowell in the original, as this version sees apes and humans as unlikely equals rather than inherently viewing the latter as subservient, and even lets fellow ape Koba fall to his death for ruining the chance for apes and humans to have peace.

Humans are being ravaged by the simian flu, a condition that allows the apes to flourish from an evolutionary standpoint but wipes out a majority of humanity. Those that survive due to genetic immunity splinter into small communities, but two years after the Human-Ape War, the virus evolves and instead of killing humans, the newly neuro-degenerative virus deteriorates the human brain, causing loss of speech and intellect.

By the time of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," humans are little more than feral prey. An ape king named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) has distorted Caesar's teachings, using modified human technologies to forge weapons and enslave humans and other apes. It has been so long since apes have seen intelligent human life that most apes don't know humans were ever intelligent, so when the seemingly feral Mae (Freya Allan) reveals to the chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) and wise orangutan Raka (Peter Macron) that she can speak, it inspires a literal jaw-drop. There was a lot of speculation surrounding Mae's intelligence after the trailers first dropped, but the reality is that Mae might as well be pulled straight out of Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend."