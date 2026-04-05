The 5 Biggest Horror Movie Franchises Ever, Ranked By Box Office

Horror is and has consistently been one of the most reliable genres in cinema history. Though not always getting the respect it deserves, the horror genre has been relied upon by Hollywood for decades to bring in the big bucks. These movies are often made on the cheap, have loyal audiences, and tend to do big business at the box office. The best part? If one hits, you've got a potential franchise on your hands.

From the earliest examples of this, like the Universal Monsters, to giant slasher series like "Halloween," these franchises transcend generations, lasting decades. But which ones are the biggest of the big thus far, as box office is concerned? Only six in history have ever made at least $1 billion, with "Scream" recently joining that list thanks to the success of "Scream 7" at the box office, with "Scream 8" now all but assured. Ghostface couldn't quite crack the top five, though that may happen before all is said and done.

But where do things stand in the here and now? We're going to look at the five biggest horror franchises ever at the box office. The one caveat is that a couple of franchises are on the cusp of breaking into this list in the coming months/years. "A Quiet Place 3," which will be written and directed by John Krasinski, is likely to bring that franchise well past the $1 billion mark. "Final Destination" is also very close, thanks to last year's "Bloodlines."

With that said, we're going to look over the standings as of this publication, breaking down each one of these storied horror franchises from a financial POV. From Jigsaw to the Warrens, from evil clowns to deadly aliens, let's get into it, shall we?