All Of The Final Destination Movies Ranked By Box Office

As far as horror franchises born in the 2000s go, it's hard to find a bigger, more enduring example than that of "Final Destination." The property is really only rivaled by the $1 billion juggernaut that is "Saw" in that regard. Still, pound for pound, movie for movie, this particular franchise has been remarkably consistent for 25 years now, and it's even gotten a new lease on life in 2025 (which is somewhat ironic, considering it's centered around Death as a strategic, merciless killer).

Created by writer Jeffrey Reddick and starting life as an "X-Files" spec script, "Final Destination" hit theaters in 2000 and helped to usher horror into the new millennium. While each of the movies has its own characters, story, and creative set pieces, the entire franchise is centered around the idea that nobody can cheat Death. Those who do will find themselves on the wrong side of this unstoppable force of nature as it seeks to right a perceived wrong.

For more than a decade, the franchise ruled the box office before "Final Destination 5" brought things full circle and, for a time, to a close in 2011. However, "Final Destination Bloodlines" very successfully revived the series for a new generation, paving the way for more to come. But which of these movies had the biggest impact at the box office? How has the property fared over the years, financially speaking?

We're going to look at that from every angle, ranking the "Final Destination" series by box office, both by actual grosses and accounting for inflation. Then, we'll look at what all of these numbers tell us. Let's dive in.