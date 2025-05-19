Final Destination Producer Names The Worst Movie In The Franchise (And He's Not Wrong)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Final Destination" movies are perhaps the most efficient communicators of horror in the genre's history. They are staged like slasher movies, but there's no slasher. The idea is that Death Itself, an invisible force, has it in for the films' heroes, and will use whatever physical objects that happen to be around them — soap, cars, falling panes of glass, screws, nail guns, bathtubs, you name it — to off them on a whim. The "Final" flicks challenge filmmakers to invent new and innovative ways for people to die, and most of the movies feature byzantine Rube Goldberg scenarios wherein a loose screw can lead to two women being baked alive in tanning beds.

The formula is durable and has been reused for all the "Final Destination" movies to date: a single character has a psychic premonition of a massive accident that will violently kill about a dozen people. The premonition-haver will immediately spread the word, allowing all the potential victims to escape death. It seems that Death had a plan, though, and is now infuriated that the premonition interrupted it. Death will henceforth subtly manipulate the universe to make sure those people who were meant to die in a cataclysm actually do. No one will get out alive. The movies all start with a gaggle of living people and end with dead ones. There's no pretense to the "Final Destination" movies. The filmmakers know we're just here to see people get mauled, and they don't even need an excuse anymore. This is "Watch People Get Impaled: The Series."

Of course, not all "Final Destinations" are created equal. They rise and fall based on the quality of their kills, and not all of them are creative or clever in that regard. Longtime franchise producer Craig Perry was quoted in Clark Collis' upcoming book "Screaming and Conjuring: The Resurrection and Unstoppable Rise of the Modern Horror Movie," and he admitted that the fourth entry in the series, simply called "The Final Destination" (2009), was handily the worst one.