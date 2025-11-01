15 Years Ago, The Most Hated Saw Movie Still Made A Killing At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Starting with the release of 'Saw VI,' and the disappointing box-office performance, it's been a dark time for me, no question." Those are the words of longtime "Saw" franchise editor and director Kevin Greutert, speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2010 ahead of the release of "Saw 3D." At the time, the movie was also known as "Saw: The Final Chapter," seeking to put an end to the saga of Jigsaw after seven consecutive years of cinematic carnage.

Director James Wan's "Saw" became an unexpected box office smash in 2004, pulling in $103 million worldwide against a minuscule $1.2 million budget. Lionsgate then made it an annual tradition. But as Greutert points out, despite being well-liked by devotees of the franchise, "Saw VI" made just shy of $70 million, by far the lowest-grossing entry up to that point.

All the same, Lionsgate wanted the director to finish what he started with one last hoorah. It would go down as the worst-rated movie in the history of the franchise. Despite itself, it was also a major financial success.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Saw 3D" in honor of its 15th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why Greutert was essentially forced into directing it, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?