The Worst Saw Movie Has An Embarrassingly Low Score On Rotten Tomatoes
Ah, the "Saw" franchise. What started off as a tight little low-budget horror film blossomed into an entire saga that ushered in what some folks consider to be the "torture porn" era of horror movies. The "Saw" franchise is actually somehow still kicking — after the not-very-good "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," the series rebounded nicely with last year's surprisingly good "Saw X." A new sequel, "Saw XI," is on the way, due out next year. Why do they keep making these movies? The answer is simple: people keep watching them. There was a time when Lionsgate had a new "Saw" movie ready to go almost every Halloween season, and that approach brought out the crowds. It got to the point where they adopted the clumsy tagline "If it's Halloween, it must be Saw."
While audiences have continued to turn out for "Saw" and its many death traps, critics haven't always been kind to the series. Heck, even the first film in the saga, which is arguably the best, sits at a "rotten" 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, every single entry in the franchise except "Saw X" has a "rotten" status from critics. But there's one film in the series that has the lowest rating. Can you guess what it is?
Saw: The Final Chapter: the worst Saw movie?
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the worst "Saw" movie is "Saw: The Final Chapter," which is also known as "Saw 3D" (the film arrived during the big 3D revival spurred on by "Avatar"). Of course, while this movie was marketed as "The Final Chapter" in 2010, the series would revive itself in 2017 with "Jigsaw." You just can't keep this franchise down. While "Saw 3D/The Final Chapter" was a box office hit, critics were not kind to the movie, making it the lowest-rated "Saw" film (it sits at a woeful 9% on Rotten Tomatoes).
In this entry, a self-help guru who claims he survived Jigsaw's traps finds himself targeted by Hoffman, a rogue cop who is Jigsaw's apprentice. Also on board: Cary Elwes, returning as Dr. Gordon, the character he played in the first film. Gordon's fate was left up in the air in the original "Saw," but "3D/The Final Chapter" shows us what happened to him and where he is now. But none of this was enough to win over critics. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus: "Sloppily filmed, poorly acted, and illogically plotted, Saw 3D leaves viewers trapped in the most lackluster installment of the series." Ouch.