The Worst Saw Movie Has An Embarrassingly Low Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Ah, the "Saw" franchise. What started off as a tight little low-budget horror film blossomed into an entire saga that ushered in what some folks consider to be the "torture porn" era of horror movies. The "Saw" franchise is actually somehow still kicking — after the not-very-good "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," the series rebounded nicely with last year's surprisingly good "Saw X." A new sequel, "Saw XI," is on the way, due out next year. Why do they keep making these movies? The answer is simple: people keep watching them. There was a time when Lionsgate had a new "Saw" movie ready to go almost every Halloween season, and that approach brought out the crowds. It got to the point where they adopted the clumsy tagline "If it's Halloween, it must be Saw."

While audiences have continued to turn out for "Saw" and its many death traps, critics haven't always been kind to the series. Heck, even the first film in the saga, which is arguably the best, sits at a "rotten" 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, every single entry in the franchise except "Saw X" has a "rotten" status from critics. But there's one film in the series that has the lowest rating. Can you guess what it is?