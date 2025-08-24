Why Saw 11 Was Canceled And The Franchise Rights Were Sold To Blumhouse

There was a glorious seven-year period wherein the world was treated to a new "Saw" movie every Halloween. The first "Saw," directed by James Wan, came out on October 29, 2004, and it was an enormous hit, making over $104 million on a scant $1 million budget. The dour tone and themes of mutilation were coinciding with America's dark attitudes in a post-9/11 world. "Saw II" was rushed into production, hit theaters on October 29, 2005, and made even more money than the first, netting an impressive $153 million on a $4 million budget.

The producers wanted to squeeze every last drop of blood out of the series, and they churned out "Saw" after "Saw," one a year, until 2010. The seventh film in the series, "Saw 3D," was the most expensive in the series, costing $17 million to make. It still earned over $136 million, though, so there were no regrets. By 2010, the "Saw" movies sort of outlived their cultural usefulness, however — George W. Bush was no longer in office — and it was a tactful time to bring things to a close.

But then, in 2017, nostalgia reared its head, and Lionsgate put out "Jigsaw." That was followed in 2021 by "Spiral" (the only film in the series to underperform at the box office) and finally by "Saw X" in 2023. The films have continued to be successful, as the $13 million "Saw X" still raked in over $125 million at the box office. The "Saw" movies may be one of the most lucrative franchises since the heyday of slasher films in the 1980s.

A "Saw XI" had (logically) been planned, and there was even a sequel tease during the credits of "Saw X." The project, however, has aggravatingly fallen apart. Since the release of "Saw X," the rights to the series have been acquired by Blumhouse, and no new "Saw" movies are currently in production. The reasons why "Saw" stalled are detailed in a recent interview with producer Oren Koules for Fangoria Magazine.