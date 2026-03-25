All 7 Movies & TV Shows Based On George R.R. Martin's Books, Ranked

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Author George R.R. Martin has written far more than his widely beloved "A Song of Fire and Ice" novels, though the still unfinished series certainly overshadows everything else in his writing career. Martin has written in a variety of genres beyond high fantasy, both for the novel and short story format, showcasing his storytelling versatility. George R.R. Martin even worked on the '80s sci-fi classic "Max Headroom," though strictly as a screenwriter, with his teleplay for the series going unproduced. Simply put, there is a lot more to Martin and his fan-favorite body of work than "Game of Thrones" and its growing number of spin-offs.

With over half a dozen adaptations of Martin's published work, we're looking at them all to see how they compare to each other. For the purposes of this article, we're sticking with film and television adaptations of Martin's literary work, as opposed to his original screenwriting projects. Of course, the ranking here does not reflect the quality of Martin's own literary version of these stories but the quality of the adaptations.

Here are all seven movies and TV shows based on George R.R. Martin's books and short stories ranked.