George R. R. Martin's Canceled Sci-Fi Horror Series Deserves Another Look
George R.R. Martin wrote the "Game of Thrones" books, which have spawned a super successful television franchise for HBO. Due to their popularity, Westeros stories are synonymous with his legacy. However, the acclaimed fantasy author has also dipped his toes into sci-fi horror territory, with his "Nightflyers" novella being adapted as both a movie (that is nearly impossible to watch) and a short-lived TV series on Syfy. For now, though, let's focus on the latter, as it deserves another look. (The entire first season is available to rent and purchase on Prime Video, if you're interested.)
Taking place in 2093, "Nightflyers" follows a group of scientists who embark on a spacebound journey hoping to make contact with extraterrestrial lifeforms. Humanity has destroyed Earth, you see, and the crew hopes to find a way to transport people to more hospitable planets. There is one problem, though: the scientists' own ship is haunted by an evil presence that's out to cause chaos. What can possibly go wrong? The answer is, a lot.
Watching "Nightflyers," it's difficult not to find similarities with the sci-fi horror gem "Event Horizon," which also chronicles a nightmarish space voyage. Be that as it may, it's worth mentioning that Martin penned his novella in 1980 — 17 years before Paul W.S. Anderson's film was released. That's not to say there aren't also major differences between each story, mind you, but both properties hang out in a similar spooky wheelhouse. And like "Event Horizon" before it, the "Nightflyers" TV series deserved more success following its release.
Nightflyers was canceled after one solid season
"Nightflyers" didn't enjoy the most positive feedback during its run on Syfy. Critics complained about the show being derivative of other sci-fi horror fare, which is reflected in its 38% Rotten Tomatoes score. Adding to its bad luck, Syfy canceled "Nightflyers" after one season, even though it was reportedly conceived as an ongoing series.
With that said, horror fans are pretty welcoming toward spooky entertainment critics don't like. John Carpenter's "The Thing" — perhaps the best sci-fi horror property ever made — was a commercial and critical flop in the '80s, but it is now rightfully regarded as a classic. "Nightflyers" isn't as perfect as "The Thing," but it's entertaining, the production values are top notch, and there are plenty of unsettling moments throughout.
"Nightflyers" isn't one of the best horror shows ever made, but it's a gosh darn good one. "Game of Thrones" has enough scary moments that prove Martin's horror bona fides, but "Nightflyers" leans fully into his scarier sensibilities. There are major differences between the source material and the TV series, sure, but Martin's ideas are still present in the adaptation. Check this one out if you're a fan of his work.