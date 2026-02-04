George R. R. Martin's Canceled Sci-Fi Horror Series Deserves Another Look

George R.R. Martin wrote the "Game of Thrones" books, which have spawned a super successful television franchise for HBO. Due to their popularity, Westeros stories are synonymous with his legacy. However, the acclaimed fantasy author has also dipped his toes into sci-fi horror territory, with his "Nightflyers" novella being adapted as both a movie (that is nearly impossible to watch) and a short-lived TV series on Syfy. For now, though, let's focus on the latter, as it deserves another look. (The entire first season is available to rent and purchase on Prime Video, if you're interested.)

Taking place in 2093, "Nightflyers" follows a group of scientists who embark on a spacebound journey hoping to make contact with extraterrestrial lifeforms. Humanity has destroyed Earth, you see, and the crew hopes to find a way to transport people to more hospitable planets. There is one problem, though: the scientists' own ship is haunted by an evil presence that's out to cause chaos. What can possibly go wrong? The answer is, a lot.

Watching "Nightflyers," it's difficult not to find similarities with the sci-fi horror gem "Event Horizon," which also chronicles a nightmarish space voyage. Be that as it may, it's worth mentioning that Martin penned his novella in 1980 — 17 years before Paul W.S. Anderson's film was released. That's not to say there aren't also major differences between each story, mind you, but both properties hang out in a similar spooky wheelhouse. And like "Event Horizon" before it, the "Nightflyers" TV series deserved more success following its release.