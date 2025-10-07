George R. R. Martin's Underrated '80s Sci-Fi Movie Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

George R. R. Martin's mainstream reputation might be tied to a certain neo-medieval epic fantasy series, but the prolific author has also dabbled in other literary genres. For instance, Martin wrote an intriguing sci-fi horror novella in 1980, which was later adapted into an eponymous 1987 film and a SyFy series adaptation released in 2018. This novella, "Nightflyers," is a culmination of Martin's deep love for science fiction, as the author had professionally published numerous sci-fi stories in the early stages of his career (his first sci-fi story even earned a nomination for the prestigious Hugo Award). This passion would later branch into horror and speculative fiction, with (vampire) novels like "Fevre Dream" exemplifying Martin's appetite for the bizarre and the macabre, which he later funneled into his fantasy novels through a distinct lens.

Martin's "Nightflyers" story is set in the distant future, where the discovery of a certain stardrive has propelled humanity towards a technologically advanced society torn apart by bloodshed. The enemy in question is an alien species named the Hrangan, who have managed to push human civilization to the brink of collapse. To combat these dire circumstances, humanity must acquire advanced interstellar technology that can potentially help them fight back and defeat the Hrangan. This leads to a telltale human space expedition, and the rest is a compelling pit of dark fantasy and space horror, conveyed as a suspenseful page-turner in a way that only Martin can accomplish.

While "Nightflyers" isn't extraordinary by genre standards, it is a worthwhile story whose appeal lies in the tense atmosphere that keeps readers hooked until the big reveal. 1987's "Nightflyers" does a poor job of translating these aspects onto the screen, but evaluating the film's merits (if any) becomes tricky when it is so hard to find.