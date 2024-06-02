George R.R. Martin Co-Wrote A Forgotten Twilight Zone Episode About Elvis

Before he wrote such memorable lines as, "A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone" and "death is so terribly final, while life is full of possibilities," novelist George R.R. Martin helped pen another instantly quotable turn of phrase: "It's rock and roll, you dumb son of a b***h!"

This quote is hilarious on its own, but even funnier when put in context: it comes partway through a now-forgotten episode of a once-popular "Twilight Zone" reboot series that aired from 1985 to 1989. The speaker of the quote is Gary Pitkin (Jeff Yagher), a spot-on Elvis impersonator. The subject of his ridicule? It's the King himself, also played by Yagher in a time travel plot that sees the two men come face to face on the eve of Elvis' first studio session. It doesn't go well. The episode, "The Once and Future King," was written by Martin from a story by Bryce Maritano.

Incredibly, this strange story about two Elvises is one of the first TV writing credits to Martin's name. The future "A Song of Ice and Fire" novelist reminisced about writing the episode in a blog post last year, revealing on his Not a Blog website that he spent 14 years writing short stories and novels before giving TV a shot. "Much as I enjoyed television, I never dreamt of writing for it until 1985, when CBS decided to launch a new version of 'The Twilight Zone,' and executive producer Phil DeGuere invited me to write an episode for them," Martin wrote in a post supporting the then-ongoing WGA writers' strike.