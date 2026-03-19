George R.R. Martin's First Hollywood Disappointment Came From An '80s Sci-Fi Classic

The history of Max Headroom is a long and bizarre one that's too complex to delve into here. Suffice to say that, as portrayed by actor Matt Frewer in all incarnations, Max was all at once a fictional character, an American pop culture figure, an English counter-culture icon and the titular role in an underrated serialized TV show for ABC. When it comes to that latter version, the satiric tone that "Max Headroom" found its way into felt like a sort of immunity for the series, as Frewer explained in a 2015 oral history:

"At the time we thought we were the coolest kids on the block, [...] and they would never take us off the air. So we were kind of cockily trying to get away with things, slipping things past the censors and then just kind of boldly holding our middle finger up to the whole business."

Yet a combination of playing so fast and loose with the industry, a trend of writers turning scripts in late, and scheduling issues caused the series to speed toward cancellation. That hammer unfortunately came down just before George R.R. Martin's episode, "Xmas," was to be produced. As Martin recalled on his blog, this was his first encounter with showbiz shenanigans thwarting his creative dreams: