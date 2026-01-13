George R.R. Martin Approved Every Change In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

As an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" differs from other "Game of Thrones" shows in one big way. Since it keeps its focus pretty tightly on hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) and diminutive squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), the scale of its stories is by default smaller and more intimate than the parent show or "House of the Dragon." Perhaps even more distinctively, the show's promotional material has teased a more comedic approach.

Still, increased levity doesn't mean that Martin and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" showrunner Ira Parker haven't been taking utmost care to provide the best possible viewing experience. In a recent press event, /Film's Jeremy Mathai asked Parker whether fan responses were kept in mind when making changes to the source material. Parker revealed that not only have they taken pains to keep the story close to the one Martin told, but Martin himself knows about and approved every change that was made: