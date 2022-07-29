Max Headroom Reboot In The Works As Nation Desperately Attempts To Flee To The '80s

It's all '80s, all the time these days, from fashion to music, and we're about to add yet another 1980s staple to our lives. Deadline is reporting that a "Max Headroom" reboot is in the works at AMC networks. Matt Frewer, who starred in the original series, is set to reprise the role of Max, who was an A.I. TV personality and host. This comes to us from "Halt and Catch Fire" co-creator Christopher Cantwell, who will write and act as showrunner.

I only have the vaguest memories of Max Headroom as a character, and to be honest, it's mostly from the New Coke commercials he was in. I remember him saying in his trademark broken speech, "C-c-c-caatch the wave."

Max was a character that looks like he was created by a computer, and we only saw his head against a very '80s geometric background. He had slicked back "hair," and often wore black sunglasses. He would "glitch" and sort of stutter words as his program lost and gained signals. (At least that's how it appeared to me.) He was quippy, with biting humor from what I recall, but I don't remember the show other than the fact that he was in it.

What I didn't know as a kid, is that the character was introduced to the world in a 1985 British TV movie called "Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future." It was set, obviously, in the near future, when a television journalist named Edison Carter (Frewer) challenges the network he works for. He's taken off a story and attacked by his enemies, causing him to crash his motorcycle into a low-clearance sign that says "Max. Headroom 2.3m." An A.I. is created using his brain, and thus Max Headroom is born.