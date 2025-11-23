Everything You Need To Know About The White Walkers From Game Of Thrones

In both "A Song of Ice and Fire," George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novels, and "Game of Thrones," its HBO adaptation, readers and viewers meet the White Walkers, an undead army of frozen zombies who emerge from the far North to attack Westeros and its seven kingdoms. Seemingly unkillable and downright terrifying, the White Walkers, the eldest of whom are ancient beings that pre-date the Seven Kingdoms themselves, have some seriously scary skills. Not only are they all incredibly skilled in combat, wielding weapons that are likely as old as they are, but they can reanimate corpses and turn them into "wights," which are hard but not fully impossible to destroy and are basically homing missiles that destroy anything in their path. There are only a few definitive ways to defeat true White Walkers, and they're not exactly easily accessible: They have to be stabbed with either dragonglass or Valyrian steel, both of which are extremely rare in Westeros.

This all sounds pretty bad, right? If you somehow haven't seen "Game of Thrones" (or it's just been a while), the White Walkers are exactly as bad as they sound. So where did they come from? What happens to them throughout "Game of Thrones," and what prophecies in this universe focus on the arrival and eventual destruction of the White Walkers? Here's everything you need to know about the big bad villain in "Game of Thrones."