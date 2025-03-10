A Big Fantasy Movie From The Director Of Resident Evil Just Bombed At The Box Office

It was a rough weekend at the box office. A slew of smaller releases tried to drum up some business as Warner Bros. finally unveiled director Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17," which disappointed greatly with a $19 million debut. That was still good enough to top the charts, which says a lot about just how poorly the weekend went. To further illustrate just how bad it was, another flop sort of flew under the radar in the form of "In the Lost Lands." One would be forgiven for not knowing this movie even exists but, nonetheless, its investors are undoubtedly unhappy.

Based on "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin's short story of the same name, "In the Lost Lands" opened to just over $1 million on 1,370 screens. That made for a truly lousy $761 per-screen average. This one is DOA, despite having an awful lot of talent involved. To make matters worse, it carries a reported production budget of $55 million. So, unless this thing takes off overseas or becomes a VOD juggernaut, it's not looking good, to put it lightly.

"In the Lost Lands" was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who turned "Resident Evil" into a successful franchise 23 years ago. But that was then and this is now. Despite the film starring Milla Jovovich and boasting additional star power in the form of Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Dune"), audiences simply didn't turn up for this one. Barring some sort of turnaround or tricky accounting I'm unaware of, this is a full-blown disaster on paper.