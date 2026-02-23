A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Ambitious Multi-Season Plan Explained By Creator

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" was a welcome return to Westeros, and one of the best things we've seen from this franchise. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight" delivered the kind of political intrigue and brutal action fans expect from Martin's world, yet it also gave us a small-scale story with plenty of humor and heart.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait that long to see more of this show. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is already confirmed to return for a second season, expected to be released in 2027. After that? Who knows. There are currently three published "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas, but we know Martin has detailed the outline of at least 12 unpublished stories with those characters to showrunner Ira Parker. Now, Parker told The Wrap his ambitious plan to keep this show going for years on end.

"I would love to make 12 of these," Parker said. "I'd like to do four with Egg the boy, four with Egg the Prince and four with Egg the king — but do them every 10 years."

That's right. Ira Parker wants to do Richard Linklater's "Boyhood" in Westeros!

According to Parker, the idea would be to do a couple of seasons, then take a break. "Peter [Claffey] and Dexter [Sol Ansell] can go off, have their careers, everybody goes and then in ten years we'll come back and we'll do another four of these. Just chart them through their whole life, because they do have such interesting lives."