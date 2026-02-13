One Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Star Revealed One Of George R.R. Martin's Biggest Spoilers

Warning: Major spoilers abound for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the "Tales of Dunk & Egg" novellas, and beyond.

Somehow, HBO's least consequential "Game of Thrones" spin-off keeps proving to be anything but, and this latest reveal is destined to cause some significant shockwaves. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has already proven to be a surprisingly vital addition to the canon. Egg and Dunk have instantly entered the ranks of the franchise's best duos, while the scene-stealing Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) has established himself as a fan-favorite expansion on the original novellas. But all of that pales in comparison to the bomb that just inadvertently dropped, which has to do with the ultimate fates of both main characters. Seriously, read no further if you wish to remain unspoiled.

Everybody, say thank you to an actor who wasn't even born the last time author George R.R. Martin published a novel in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. Recently, lead actors Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey sat down for a frankly adorable interview with Decider involving puppets. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, however, Sol Ansell accidentally let a massive spoiler slip regarding Dunk's presumed death, which the actor admits came straight from Martin himself. When asked directly about Summerhall, a tragic event the show has briefly alluded to but remains shrouded in secrecy, Sol Ansell channels his inner Egg and — despite Claffey's best (and very amusing) efforts to stop him — innocently blurts out one heck of a spoiler:

So Dex Sol Ansell accidentally revealed that George himself told Peter and Dex that Dunk survives Summerhall lmao pic.twitter.com/7gX902ISst — ٰ (@entitstrange) February 13, 2026