One Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Star Revealed One Of George R.R. Martin's Biggest Spoilers
Warning: Major spoilers abound for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the "Tales of Dunk & Egg" novellas, and beyond.
Somehow, HBO's least consequential "Game of Thrones" spin-off keeps proving to be anything but, and this latest reveal is destined to cause some significant shockwaves. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has already proven to be a surprisingly vital addition to the canon. Egg and Dunk have instantly entered the ranks of the franchise's best duos, while the scene-stealing Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) has established himself as a fan-favorite expansion on the original novellas. But all of that pales in comparison to the bomb that just inadvertently dropped, which has to do with the ultimate fates of both main characters. Seriously, read no further if you wish to remain unspoiled.
Everybody, say thank you to an actor who wasn't even born the last time author George R.R. Martin published a novel in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. Recently, lead actors Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey sat down for a frankly adorable interview with Decider involving puppets. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, however, Sol Ansell accidentally let a massive spoiler slip regarding Dunk's presumed death, which the actor admits came straight from Martin himself. When asked directly about Summerhall, a tragic event the show has briefly alluded to but remains shrouded in secrecy, Sol Ansell channels his inner Egg and — despite Claffey's best (and very amusing) efforts to stop him — innocently blurts out one heck of a spoiler:
So Dex Sol Ansell accidentally revealed that George himself told Peter and Dex that Dunk survives Summerhall lmao pic.twitter.com/7gX902ISst
— ٰ (@entitstrange) February 13, 2026
"I do know a bit about when Egg is trying to make dragons in Summerhall and then there's a huge fire. But we know from George [R.R. Martin] ... we know Dunk survives, but we don't know if Egg survives yet."
This reveal about the Tragedy of Summerhall rewrites everything we thought we knew about Dunk
For those who aren't card-carrying members of the most long-suffering fanbase of anyone outside of "GTA 6" or "Half-Life 3," we're truly not exaggerating when we say this information about Dunk is now one of the biggest and most far-reaching reveals to hit "A Song of Ice and Fire" readers in decades. We've written at length about George R.R. Martin's inability to finish writing his most famous book series and how this includes the original novellas that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is based on. In the absence of any official material published throughout the last several years, this takes on even greater importance and is bound to raise speculation for the foreseeable future.
See, fans always assumed that both Dunk and Egg met their tragic ends at Summerhall, decades after "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Driven to desperation to awaken dragons and rebuild House Targaryen's reputation in the eyes of the nobles in Westeros, Egg (or King Aegon V Targaryen, as he's known by then) brings much of his family to their vacation home in Summerhall under the guise of a celebration of his great-grandchild's impending birth (who happens to be Rhaegar Targaryen, arguably the most important figure preceding the events of "Game of Thrones"). Instead, in what's heavily implied to be a result of a ritual to hatch dragon eggs, it all ends in fire and tragedy — and the end of the line for Egg and his loyal Kingsguard knight, Dunk.
But, in light of Dexter Sol Ansell's comments, what if Dunk didn't perish in the flames? Naturally, this opens up an entire world of possibilities, many of which involve some seriously wild fan theories. Stick with us here, folks.
Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal what happens to Dunk after Summerhall?
Have you seen the most recognizable knight in Westeros? Ser Duncan the Tall isn't exactly the easiest person to hide, but considering how he completely vanishes from the public record following the events of Summerhall, he must've found a way. If we take Dexter Sol Ansell's comments as proof of George R.R. Martin's intentions for the future, it raises all sorts of questions about Dunk's whereabouts and how he reacts to Egg's (almost certain) death.
Does Dunk live on in total anonymity, too grief-stricken over his former squire to return to his previous life? Does he merely survive long enough to reflect over the adventures they shared over the long decades? Or does Martin have bigger plans in mind? One somewhat far-fetched possibility has Dunk returning in the final stages of "The Winds of Winter," a grand hero of old (and he'd be quite old at that point) coming back to set things right. Another fan theory goes so far as to position him as the true identity behind Coldhands, the quasi-undead, horse-riding figure who appears in "Game of Thrones" as the missing Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle). It's true that this mystery has yet to be revealed in the books, though the idea of Dunk living out his final days north of the Wall in complete isolation almost feels more tragic than the Summerhall alternative.
Whatever the case may be, it seems clear Martin isn't quite done with Dunk (and possibly Egg) just yet. This raises the tantalizing possibility of future seasons jumping ahead and fully revealing what happens, even if Martin never finishes his novellas. For now, at least we have new episodes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to anticipate every Sunday.