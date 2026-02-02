A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Just Changed Game Of Thrones Lore In A Major Way

A falling star brings luck to those who see it, but spoilers don't. This article discusses major plot details from episode 3 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and the "Hedge Knight" novella.

As much as "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has successfully forged its own identity, separate and distinct from either "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon," its latest chapter goes back to a playbook we know already works. Titled "The Squire" and officially marking the halfway point of the season, episode 3 will primarily be remembered for dropping a shocking twist and long overdue reveal. Yes, this is the moment book readers have been waiting for: when our supposed squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) swoops in to the rescue of his stubborn hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) and finally announces his true identity as Aegon Targaryen, the royal prince and youngest son of Maekar (Sam Spruell). But the other significant moment is a surprising divergence from the show's source material, which may have all sorts of ramifications down the line.

Who would've thought this episodic little adventure series would alter the franchise's lore to this extent? Earlier in the hour, Dunk and Egg casually make their way through the tourney grounds and encounter a fortune teller. According to her, Dunk will "know great success and be richer than a Lannister" — precisely the kind of vaguely positive response one would expect from a fraud. But when she turns to Egg, her prediction turns ominously specific. "You shall be king and die in a hot fire, and worms shall feed upon your ashes. And all who know you shall rejoice in your dying."

Dunk laughs this off and the episode quickly moves on, but the bizarre exchange lingers ... and for good reason.