Game Of Thrones Spoiled The Fate Of Ser Duncan The Tall From A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

If you'd been under the impression that the most hated "Game of Thrones" villain and his sadistic reign of terror had come to an end with his grisly death, think again. Over a decade ago, Jack Gleeson's Joffrey Baratheon appeared to choke on some pigeon pie at his wedding and rid Westeros of its cruel, sociopathic, and otherwise twisted ruler. ("Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me," as we all remember from one of the best moments in "Game of Thrones.".) Unfortunately, he's reaching from beyond the grave to once again torture us en masse – this time, by spoiling the broad strokes of the story currently unfolding in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Clearly not satisfied with ruining the plot of "House of the Dragon" for us, the sadistic king has done it again and set up casual viewers for another rude awakening. Fans have noted that, in the season 4 premiere of "Game of Thrones," one sequence reveals key information about Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his ultimate fate. Obviously, spoilers abound for those who'd rather not know anything about what author George R.R. Martin has in store for this hero, or what HBO may be building to with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" several seasons down the line. For everyone else either already familiar with the source material or unconcerned about getting a little ahead of themselves, read on.

Total Film has provided a timely reminder of this smoking gun, which features Joffrey leafing through the pages of the Book of the Brothers, a complete record of the Kingsguard knights. While doing so, he comes upon one particular individual who we've only just gotten to know: Ser Duncan the Tall. Yes, our humble hedge knight is, in fact, destined for greater things.