A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Is A Significant Departure From The GoT Franchise In One Key Way

Spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 1 and the "Game of Thrones" universe ahead.

The "Game of Thrones" universe abides by "Valar Morghulis," its literal translation being "all men must die." And while this does signify the inevitability of death, "Game of Thrones" itself still racked up a ridiculous body count (6000+ deaths!), underlining the gruesome nature of life in Westeros. Indeed, brutal deaths also define the bloody legacy of the Targaryen clan, even within the more contained sociopolitical scope of the prequel "House of the Dragon."

Both series established their grim tones by including at least one major death during their premiere episodes. On "Game of Thrones," the sudden death of Jon Arryn (John Standing) puts Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in a unique position to become Hand of the King (thus setting the epic events of the show in motion). "House of the Dragon" likewise opens with the tragic death of Targaryen Queen Aemma Arryn (Siân Brooke), which pushes King Viserys (Paddy Considine) to make decisions that forever alter Westerosi history.

In contrast, the latest "Game of Thrones" prequel, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," starts out pleasantly upbeat and even hopeful. Admittedly, someone still dies in the series premiere, as we see soon-to-be hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) mourning his mentor, Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). It's, of course, quite sad, as Dunk will now have to navigate the world on his own and fight in a literal tourney to be considered a knight. But Ser Arlan passed away from old age; he wasn't the victim of a Red Wedding-style ambush, nor was he the casualty of ruthless in-fighting or war. The show doesn't linger on his demise, either, and swiftly moves on to Dunk's hijinks and run-in with Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).