A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Makes One Important Change To Dunk And Egg
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is different from other "Game of Thrones" shows, and in one particular way, it will also be different from George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas. /Film's Jeremy Mathai attended a recent press event where showrunner Ira Parker told that he ended up making one particular change to Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg's (Dexter Sol Ansell) personalities:
"I tried really hard to keep it as honest to George's work as possible, but I think I made Egg maybe a little bit smarter or quippier than he is at points in the novella. And I steered away a little bit from Dunk thinking he's stupid all the time. And it's not that he's not anxious and it's not that ... He gets very down on himself and he doesn't estimate himself appropriately, but there was something that struck me that because he's so big, when he was a kid, I can imagine that everyone always told him he was stupid because he was always bigger for his age than everyone knew he was."
Fans of Martin's source material will get a chance to see for themselves how the change works when "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres on January 18, 2026. Still, both removing a measure of Dunk's intellectual self-doubt and increasing Egg's capabilities certainly make sense from a live-action standpoint, especially since this show seems to be leaning more heavily toward comedic moments than either "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon" before it.
Parker's changes contributed to giving the show's Dunk and Egg a life of their own
A live-action character is always going to be at least somewhat different from one that only exists on the page. The modifications Ira Parker made to Dunk and Egg are only a part of how their show incarnations were shaped, too. As Parker noted, the personality refinements ended up creating something of a snowball effect when it came to writing the characters. What's more, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell also had a considerable role in shaping Dunk and Egg as they appear on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Still, despite this, Parker noted that the changes won't be particularly drastic:
"I realized that I couldn't exactly perfectly adapt the dialogue anymore because these characters had taken on a life of themselves. And honestly, Dexter and Peter, as we were just talking about, had put so much of themselves into these characters that it is and naturally had to grow into who they are and how they've represented these characters, which I think the energy and the essence and the ... Look, it's very close and it's very, I would say, nuanced changes, but they are there."
With the impending arrival of both this show and "House of the Dragon" season 3, 2026 is going to be a big year for "Game of Thrones" fans. So, while we're waiting for the first episode of the former to drop, feel free to peruse /Film's guide to everything fans need to know before watching "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" – and when the big day comes, pay attention to those little changes that the series makes to its main characters.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres on HBO on January 18, 2026.