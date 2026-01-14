A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Makes One Important Change To Dunk And Egg

A live-action character is always going to be at least somewhat different from one that only exists on the page. The modifications Ira Parker made to Dunk and Egg are only a part of how their show incarnations were shaped, too. As Parker noted, the personality refinements ended up creating something of a snowball effect when it came to writing the characters. What's more, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell also had a considerable role in shaping Dunk and Egg as they appear on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Still, despite this, Parker noted that the changes won't be particularly drastic:

"I realized that I couldn't exactly perfectly adapt the dialogue anymore because these characters had taken on a life of themselves. And honestly, Dexter and Peter, as we were just talking about, had put so much of themselves into these characters that it is and naturally had to grow into who they are and how they've represented these characters, which I think the energy and the essence and the ... Look, it's very close and it's very, I would say, nuanced changes, but they are there."

With the impending arrival of both this show and "House of the Dragon" season 3, 2026 is going to be a big year for "Game of Thrones" fans. So, while we're waiting for the first episode of the former to drop, feel free to peruse /Film's guide to everything fans need to know before watching "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" – and when the big day comes, pay attention to those little changes that the series makes to its main characters.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres on HBO on January 18, 2026.