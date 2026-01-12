Everything Game Of Thrones Fans Need To Know Before Watching A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
This isn't the same Westeros you may remember. As the third series in the franchise, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" would seem doomed to fall victim to the law of diminishing returns. After "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" have fully established the tone and feel of this fantasy world, after all, what else could this prequel/spin-off hope to add? Instead, the newest addition to the canon has marketed itself as a refreshing change of pace. Instead of taking its cues from royal families or renowned heroes called to greatness, this much humbler and smaller-scale adventure has its eyes set on a different target. The end result, once the HBO series debuts, has all the potential to be the most unique chapter of any story set in Westeros.
But, inevitably, that means pulling from much more niche subject matter compared to its predecessors. "Game of Thrones" obviously adapted author George R.R. Martin's (still-incomplete) "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, while "House of the Dragon" pulled from the (also incomplete) "Fire & Blood" text. In stark contrast (see what I did there?), "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is based on the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas — a trilogy of bite-sized, episodic journeys that, yes, are also incomplete. More than anything else, however, the nature of this story necessitates a comparatively lighter tone, more ground-level action, and a very specific set of conditions that defines the Seven Kingdoms at this point in the timeline.
For those unfamiliar with the source material or diehards who simply haven't read the novellas in a minute, consider this your primer for what to expect from the broad strokes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place about 100 years before Game of Thrones
Apologies to all the dragon enthusiasts among us, but the only fire-breathing creature you're likely to see in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is an elaborate puppet. In an interesting quirk of timing, this new prequel actually constitutes a "spoiler" of sorts for those watching "House of the Dragon" — that is, only in the same sense that "Game of Thrones" already spoiled "House of the Dragon." While the Targaryen civil war is still raging in the previous show, this one takes place long after the dust has settled from that conflict and roughly a century before the events of "Game of Thrones."
That's not to say that the political situation is any less murky, mind you. Naturally, all the dragons are long dead, and the royal family sitting the Iron Throne appear somewhat less formidable than they were at the height of their power. The realm is still recovering after the events of an armed rebellion years prior, known as the Blackfyre Rebellion. Although not of immediate consequence to "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (at least, not in season 1), the characters are all well aware of what transpired and how that turmoil has left the current Targaryen regime somewhat ... sensitive to provocations, intended or otherwise.
But all the political conspiring and angst over the Iron Throne remain far, far away. Instead, we're fully in the headspace of the hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) as he vies to compete in the Tourney of Ashford Meadow. His most pressing issues are his loyal (but stubborn) squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), his next meal, and living long enough to reap his rewards. Kings and castles are but a distant gleam on the horizon.
What the heck is a hedge knight, anyway?
Knighthood ain't everything it's cracked up to be. For all the notions of glory and honor and valor that come with being a knight in traditional fantasy stories, the reality in Westeros couldn't be more sobering — for the smallfolk, anyways. Where Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and even Sandor "The Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann) enjoyed the benefits of their (relative) high standing in society, things are rather bleaker for the likes of poor Dunk. Born as a total nobody from no family of import and forced to make his own way through the world, our hedge knight only comes to his position through the recent death of his own master: Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb).
The role of a hedge knight is exactly what it sounds like: a lowborn knight who vows to defend the innocent but is attached to no great house or lord. They must instead travel from town to town and kingdom to kingdom (living among the hedges, so to speak), plying their trade with anyone who might employ them. That's the good-natured ones, at least. Others of lesser moral fiber are content with roving the countryside and either making a living as outlaws or resorting to begging in the streets ... which helps explain the rather low reputation of hedge knights as a whole. As one "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" trailer memorably put it: "It's like a knight, but sadder." In other words, Dunk is the lowest on the food chain — a far different point of view than any of the main characters in previous "Game of Thrones" shows.
Meet the Targaryens of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
I, for one, embrace our new Targaryen overlords. Compared to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in "House of the Dragon" or even the vile Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in "Game of Thrones," the ruling class of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" almost feels like a different breed altogether. Many commoners don't much care for these invaders from the east, having sensed weakness in the royal family thanks to their checkered history of mental illness, civil wars, and incest. Still, at this point in time, they at least rule over a period of comparative peace and hold sway over much of the populace — especially when it comes to participating in tourneys.
As always, a breakdown of the extensive Targaryen family tree might be in order. King Daeron II Targaryen currently reigns supreme back at the capital city of King's Landing (a distant descendant of Rhaenyra and Matt Smith's Daemon, in fact). Although not actually depicted in the flesh in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1, we do get a glimpse of others in line to the throne. His eldest son and heir is Baelor "Breakspear" (Bertie Carvel), a renowned and well-respected prince of the realm and Hand of the King. Meanwhile, his sour-faced brother Maekar (Sam Spruell) is the youngest son of the King and thus the least likely to inherit much of, well, anything. His collection of sons, however, play sizable roles in the story — most of all, the brooding and villainous Prince Aerion (Finn Bennet).
Let's just say it doesn't take long for them to exert their collective influence on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms boasts a strong supporting cast
As much as this story is told purely from the point of view of Dunk, our lovable hedge knight runs into plenty of compelling characters along the way. They may not be name-brand figures just yet, but expect that to change in a big way by the time all six episodes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 have aired. There are famous and legendary heroes, goodhearted figures from lower classes, and the occasional lord or two who help (or hinder) our main protagonists in their arcs.
Perhaps the most prominent one is Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), a member of the same house as the eventual King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) in season 1 of "Game of Thrones." Nicknamed "The Laughing Storm," we meet this lord at arguably his prime, and his role in the story will likely be a highlight. Elsewhere, another fan-favorite in waiting would have to be Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway. A squire to his more battle-hardened cousin Ser Steffon (Edward Ashley), Raymun takes on a sort of sidekick role in the same vein as Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman) in "Game of Thrones" or even Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings." There's also Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford), a commoner who catches Dunk's eyes, along with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as the Master of Games Plummer (who provides a touch of cynicism to counteract Dunk's idealism), and even Danny Webb as the late Ser Arlan, who gets a slightly more expanded role through a few well-utilized flashbacks.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres on HBO and HBO Max January 18, 2026.