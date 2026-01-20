How A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Improves One Tired Genre Trope

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers for the series premiere of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

What's in a name, anyway? In "The Lord of the Rings," one's name means everything; in fact, you could argue that Frodo Baggins' surname traveling all the way from the Shire to Mordor kicks off the entire saga in the first place. In mythic stories like "Star Wars," the names of characters like Darth Vader in the original trilogy or Rey in the sequel films similarly make up core aspects of their identity. Even in "Game of Thrones," the true identity of Kit Harington's Jon Snow ends up being one of the most significant reveals in the entire series. Indeed, genre fiction tends to put an enormous amount of weight on this most fundamental of character traits, but this takes on even greater meaning in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

HBO's new show differentiates itself from the rest of the franchise through its main hero: a total nobody named Dunk (Peter Claffey). The hedge knight begins this tale without even the benefit of a family house that anyone's ever heard of, forced to trudge through the countryside by his given name — one that everyone seems to dismiss as unbefitting of a knight. Moreover, wherever Dunk turns, it seems as if the highest born to the lowliest smallfolk have something to say about his name, from the lordly Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) all the way to his would-be squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

By the end of the premiere, the towering figure borrows from both Lyonel and Egg to settle on his chosen title, Ser Duncan the Tall. By doing so, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" also cleverly inverts the otherwise tired trope of characters' names getting origin stories.