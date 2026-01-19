A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finally Does What House Of The Dragon Couldn't

Ever since "Game of Thrones" gave us one of the most controversial TV show endings of all time, the HBO franchise has been on a comeback tour. First, there was "House of the Dragon," a series that managed to capture the political intrigue and backstabbing that made audiences fall in love with "Game of Thrones" in the first place.

Now comes "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the second "Game of Thrones" prequel/spin-off. Based on George R. R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight," one of three short stories published in his "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, it's a truly special show. In his "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" review, our own Jeremy Mathai described the series as a palate-cleansing, "humble, wholesome, and very welcome return to Westeros."

While there's still plenty of royal drama and treachery happening when "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" begins, the show isn't really interested in that. Instead, the main thrust of the plot concerns Dunk (Peter Claffey), a nobody hedge knight hoping to make a name for himself at an upcoming tournament. This is still the same cruel, violent, unforgiving Westeros we know, yet it's immediately apparent that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is looking for the heart and the humor in this setting. It's to "Game of Thrones" what "The Hobbit" is to "Lord of the Rings" (J.R.R. Tolkien's original books, that is); it's part of the same recognizable world, and it's full of familiar character types, but the tone and scope is vastly different.

Indeed, it takes but a few minutes for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to establish itself as a brand new day for Westeros and do what "House of the Dragon" has not done: open the door to all kinds of "Game of Thrones" stories.