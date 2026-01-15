Sorry Jon Snow, Another Beloved Character Is Getting A Game Of Thrones Spin-Off

So long, Jon Snow TV show. You've now formally joined the ranks of other announced "Game of Thrones" spin-offs that've been quietly and unceremoniously canceled. At least that one had a good excuse, though — namely, its creatives couldn't find a good enough story to justify bringing Kit Harington's character back.

"Game of Thrones" itself, meanwhile, has become a bonafide franchise. "House of the Dragon" has deepened the property's lore and the sense of history by focusing on the House Targaryen, while the fast-approaching "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will expand the franchise with a smaller-scale side adventure vastly different in tone and feel. It appears that HBO and Warner Bros. are now prepared to give Westeros the "Star Wars" treatment, i.e. turn it into a sandbox that can fit in many types of stories. One of those will apparently take the form of a Sea Snake spin-off (a "Sinbad in Westeros" show, basically). However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that project has since been turned into an animated title to keep costs down.

Elsewhere, the planned Aegon the Conqueror prequel spin-off is still being developed as both a potential drama series and also a "mammoth 'Dune'-sized feature film" by WB's film team. And while the Jon Snow sequel series got scrapped, that area of the franchise is not being fully abandoned. While HBO apparently found the broken Jon Snow angle "too much of a bummer" and pushed the show aside, THR has learned that "Drops of God" writer Quoc Dang Tran is on board to rework the whole "'Game of Thrones' sequel series" concept. Indeed, one possible angle would involve shifting the story from north of The Wall to the land of Essos and adding another main character — specifically, Maisie Williams' Arya Stark.