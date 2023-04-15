Game Of Thrones' Sea Snake And Nymeria Spinoffs Are Still In Development, According To George R.R. Martin
What is dead may never die, but rises again — in the form of yet another spin-off! Don't let any lingering fanbase rage fool you, the "Game of Thrones" universe is still thriving. Following the massive success of "House of the Dragon," the acclaimed prequel series that broke multiple HBO viewing records, Warner Bros Discovery has announced the next Thrones spinoff slated to enter production. Prepare for sword-fighting, jousts, and moral dilemmas galore because next up on the docket is "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Fans of George R. R. Martin's novels know this tale best as The Adventures of Dunk and Egg, the affectionate title for the story of two unlikely heroes who wander Westeros during the Targaryen reign. One is the courageous knight of legend Ser Duncan the Tall, and the other is his diminutive squire, Egg. Think back to those glorious days of Brienne and Podrick's buddy-comedy bit and rejoice: this story is less interested in palace intrigue and much more focused on destiny, chivalry, and friendship. Though a release date has not been set, the writer's room is hard at work, and the whole first season already has the green light.
As you probably know, this exciting project is just one of many "Game of Thrones" spinoffs that have been in development for several years. Given the original show's immense popularity, telling more stories in this world was on the table years before the series even concluded. Martin, a prolific fantasy writer who's been building out this universe for decades, gave them plenty of options. So what's going on with all of the others?
Nymeria and the Sea Snake might still set sail
For the most part, HBO has been pretty tight-lipped about what's to come. Development can be a nebulous stage and from the outside, you never know what will move forward or be abandoned completely (RIP "Bloodmoon"). Luckily, Martin has provided some additional info via his blog, where he celebrated the news of the Dunk and Egg while cautioning patience for future spinoffs. Martin writes:
"Way back in the summer of 2016, when HBO first started thinking about "GAME OF THRONES" spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became "HOUSE OF THE DRAGON"... and "Dunk & Egg." That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself). The lesson there is that development takes time."
In other words, if you're dying to find out what Jon Snow has been up to beyond the wall, don't expect answers anytime soon. But don't give up hope either. Martin went on to dispel rumors that the other spinoffs have been scrapped, specifically clarifying that "The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show." Nothing else was named, but he added that "there are others, both live-action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends. No one knows for sure."
The other potential spinoffs include a "Game of Thrones" sequel following Jon Snow, the story of Aegon's Conquest, the Flea Bottom show about the streets of King's Landing, and a still-untitled animated series.
But any future spinoffs will take time
From the sound of things, the two most exciting ideas are gaining traction. "9 Voyages" would reveal how Corlys Velaryon became the Sea Snake story, chronicling the adventures of Westeros' most renowned seafarer long before he got entangled in the Targaryen war at the center of "House of the Dragon." As for Nymeria, her story would be told in "10,000 Ships," which focuses on the Princess saving her people in Essos, sailing to Westeros, and burning all 10,000 of her ships to ensure that no one would flee their new home. Instead, she sets down roots and transforms Dorne into the powerful kingdom seen in "Game of Thrones."
I won't pretend that those haven't piqued my interest, or that I'm not anxiously anticipating the next chapter of "House of the Dragon." But I also think that breathing room is important. The last thing we want is "Game of Thrones" fatigue, with four different series running simultaneously, burning through Martin's books, and rushing along the many stories Westeros has to offer. Martin ended his blog with a very similar sentiment:
"When I was in grade school, there was a cop show that ended every week with, "There are eight million stories in The Naked City. This has been one of them." And that was only New York City. Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with even more stories. We just need time to tell them."