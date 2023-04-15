Game Of Thrones' Sea Snake And Nymeria Spinoffs Are Still In Development, According To George R.R. Martin

What is dead may never die, but rises again — in the form of yet another spin-off! Don't let any lingering fanbase rage fool you, the "Game of Thrones" universe is still thriving. Following the massive success of "House of the Dragon," the acclaimed prequel series that broke multiple HBO viewing records, Warner Bros Discovery has announced the next Thrones spinoff slated to enter production. Prepare for sword-fighting, jousts, and moral dilemmas galore because next up on the docket is "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Fans of George R. R. Martin's novels know this tale best as The Adventures of Dunk and Egg, the affectionate title for the story of two unlikely heroes who wander Westeros during the Targaryen reign. One is the courageous knight of legend Ser Duncan the Tall, and the other is his diminutive squire, Egg. Think back to those glorious days of Brienne and Podrick's buddy-comedy bit and rejoice: this story is less interested in palace intrigue and much more focused on destiny, chivalry, and friendship. Though a release date has not been set, the writer's room is hard at work, and the whole first season already has the green light.

As you probably know, this exciting project is just one of many "Game of Thrones" spinoffs that have been in development for several years. Given the original show's immense popularity, telling more stories in this world was on the table years before the series even concluded. Martin, a prolific fantasy writer who's been building out this universe for decades, gave them plenty of options. So what's going on with all of the others?