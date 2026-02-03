A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Best Character Redeems The Weakest Game Of Thrones House

This article contains spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 3, "The Squire."

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is unlike anything we've seen in the franchise of ice and fire. It's recognizable as part of the same universe as "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," because its world is unforgiving, violent, and full of nobles abusing peasants. And yet, as our full review indicates, this is also a show that feels like a breath of fresh, dragon-free air. It has low stakes, it's sincere and heartfelt, and follows a genuinely nice guy, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey).

The show features a rather small scale story set entirely around a tourney attended by several big-time lords and fancy knights. It doesn't really focus on the highborn, even if we do see several familiar houses from the previous two shows. Houses Targaryen, Dondarrion, Tyrell, and Tully are all featured in the show alongside lesser representatives from House Beesbury of Honeyholt and House Fossoway.

One other very familiar house that's heavily featured here is House Baratheon. They have an old history intricately connected to the history of Westeros, but virtually every Baratheon we've met outright sucks. They are either incompetent and goofy like King Robert (the perfectly cast Mark Addy, although a "Succession" star was up for the part), or outright monsters like Borros (Roger Evans) and the daughter-burning Stannis (Stephen Dillane).

That streak has officially ended.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" introduces the best character in the entire franchise, a man who holds the camera's attention harder than Rhaegar Targaryen held Lyanna Stark hostage at Harrenhal. That man is Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), who singlehandledly redeems House Baratheon with sheer charisma from his very first scene.