A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Premiere's Best Scene Isn't In The Book

Halt, or get a clout in the ear. Be warned: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

What separates a faithful adaptation from one that fails to live up to its source material? It's a question that's plagued many a fandom since time immemorial and one that's of particularly, uh, intense concern for this specific franchise. There's no point in rehashing all the ways the final "Game of Thrones" season ultimately felt like a letdown to viewers or the issues plaguing the ongoing "House of the Dragon," a show even author George R.R. Martin has publicly denounced. But, maybe more than many other franchise's fans, book readers have a larger axe to grind. With both shows, entire storylines were altered or discarded entirely, character personalities and motivations were skewed beyond all recognition, and much of the complexity and nuance of the originals were papered over in favor of crowd-pleasing spectacle.

Is there more where that come from in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the latest HBO series based on Martin's fantasy world? Based on the early returns, perhaps not. The premiere follows the first 35 pages or so from the novella, titled "The Hedge Knight," almost beat-for-beat. But, in order for this series to last six total episodes (albeit with roughly half-hour runtimes), everyone knew that creator Ira Parker and his writing team would inevitably have to expand on the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), and their misadventures during the Tourney at Ashford Meadow.

The most notable instance involves Dunk's first meeting with Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) — an extended sequence full of drinking and dancing that's not found in the book whatsoever, yet stands as the highlight of the premiere.