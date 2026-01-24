How Tall Is Ser Duncan The Tall In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

As soon as you lay eyes on Dunk (Peter Claffey) in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," you notice how tall he is. A lowborn hedge knight with no prospects, Dunk roams the tourney grounds at Ashford to secure a benefactor and meets a string of curious characters along the way. It's hard to miss him in a crowd, which is why he's often at the receiving end of a "giant" joke or insult, though it's mostly his earnestness that draws folks towards him. But Dunk's towering height is also the only thing that sets him apart, which is why he takes on the moniker of Ser Duncan the Tall in the hopes of being taken more seriously.

Claffey, a former pro-rugby player, stands at six feet and five inches tall, which is the closest one can get to the character's canonical height in George R. R. Martin's "Dunk & Egg" novellas. In the source material, Dunk is an inch shy of seven feet tall, which makes him tower over, or at par with, the biggest warriors in the Seven Kingdoms (except for Gregor Clegane/The Mountain, who is nearly eight feet tall in the books). Series creator Ira Parker spoke to USA Today about the challenging casting process for Dunk, as only those over six feet five could apply for the role: