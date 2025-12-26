Dave Bautista's 2025 Western-Fantasy Movie Deserves A Second Chance After Flopping

George R. R. Martin's impressive body of work isn't just confined to medieval fantasy. Indeed, he kicked off his career by writing several sci-fi-focused works (including the 1980 sci-fi horror novella "Nightflyers") and even branched out into horror later on. His short story "In the Lost Lands" is a similarly intriguing blend of fantasy and Western that presents a mystical witch named Gray Alys as being equivalent to a catastrophic force of nature. And while Alys is no Melisandre from "A Song of Ice and Fire," she always finds a way to doom people with her wish-granting abilities, even as her troubling lack of empathy adds a horrific element to this already uneasy tale. But as brilliant as Martin's source material is, it's frustratingly misinterpreted by the shallow and lackluster 2025 movie adaptation of the same name.

Paul W.S. Anderson's "In the Lost Lands" became a box office failure upon opening in theaters in March 2025. The movie's critical response was equally abysmal, as most reviewers felt it had few redeeming qualities. Anderson had previously enjoyed financial success with his 1995 "Mortal Kombat" film adaptation and especially his "Resident Evil" movies, but the "Event Horizon" director was unable to replicate the blockbuster formula that had once worked in his favor. Moreover, the issues that plague "In the Lost Lands" extend to its very foundation, as the film is mainly a superficial retelling of Martin's story that plays more like a standard CGI-heavy genre hodgepodge.

And like Martin's source material, Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista feel wasted as the leads here, although the latter does inject some urgency into the otherwise lifeless proceedings. Thus, if you're a Bautista completionist or keen to unwind with a silly Western-fantasy flick featuring some decent-ish action, "In the Lost Lands" might deserve a second chance.