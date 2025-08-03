A Game Of Thrones Supporting Actor Absolutely Hated The HBO Show's Ending

Did you hate the ending of "Game of Thrones?" You're not alone! Most fans, including myself, think that final season — and its series finale, "The Iron Throne" — was dreadful, rushed garbage, even if there are some defenders amongst my lovely colleagues here at /Film. Apparently, "the show's finale-haters can include Natalia Tena in our club.

Tena, who played the wildling Osha on the series until her character was violently killed off in the show's sixth season, told Kate Thornton on her podcast, "White Wine Question Time," in 2019 that she lost her patience with "Game of Thrones" partway through its final season and basically just flew into a rage after that. (Incidentally, Tena was joined by her friend and fellow "Game of Thrones" actor Faye Marsay, who played the mysterious Waif who resides at the House of the Undying in Braavos.) As Tena told Thornton, she was pretty much on board with the whole thing up until the episode where Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) saves humankind by slaying the Night King (Vladimir Furdyk), the event that marks the halfway point of that final season. At that point, she just ... couldn't take it anymore.

"After that... I just didn't understand it," Tena said just a few months after the show called it quits in May 2019. "The [caliber] of writing towards the end and the plots and how they wrapped up compared to any other season [felt] like [it was] written by different people. It doesn't make sense for me." Tena might have been ... a little worked up, as she freely admitted. "I was a few glasses of wine in when I watched [the finale]," she said. "I'd binge-watched the whole thing, but I ended up ... my boyfriend had to leave ... because I was ranting for an hour at him about how much I didn't like it. Then I rang my friend to rant to him."

This is all ... pretty understandable, but let's back up. Who was Osha, what did she do on "Game of Thrones," and why did she die that violent death?