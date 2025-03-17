The Chilling Black Mirror Episode That Inspired Severance

Anyone who's watched the hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" knows that it takes inspiration from many, many pop culture juggernauts that came before it. "Lost" is absolutely a reference point for the show's creator Dan Erickson (and his creative partner, executive producer Ben Stiller), as is the famous anthology series "The Twilight Zone" — and apparently, a very specific installment of another anthology show, "Black Mirror," helped Erickson come up with the idea for "Severance."

The episode in question is "White Christmas," a standalone episode of "Black Mirror" that aired on the British network Channel 4 and was broadcast in the United States just before the entire series moved to Netflix for all future seasons. In an interview with The New York Times in 2022 after the first season of "Severance" concluded, Erickson said that "White Christmas," which came out in 2014, was such an unsettling episode that it gave him some ideas for "Severance" — specifically thanks to the fact that, in "White Christmas," the characters are trapped in an eternal loop with no way of leaving (like the "innies" on the severed floor).

"I remember feeling so cold and afraid after seeing that, this devastating idea of having to experience this endless solitude," Erickson said, also telling the outlet that he directly connects this episode to the season 1 moment in "Severance" when Helly R. (Britt Lower), an "innie," tries to escape the severed floor. "It's this nightmare of running out a door and then you're just running back in, and you realize you're truly stuck in this liminal space with this kind of nightmare logic," he concluded.