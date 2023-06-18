A Black Mirror White Christmas Scene Was Cut For Being Too Bleak, Which Says A Lot

Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" is probably the closest anthology series to capture the existential terror of "The Twilight Zone," introducing stories of the not-so-far-off future boasting technological advancements that become the stuff of nightmares. While episodes like "Hang the DJ" and "San Junipero" are optimistic and heartwarming in nature, a majority of "Black Mirror" episodes are haunting, depressing, and downright painful to watch. In season 2, episode 4's "White Christmas," the series introduces the futuristic concept of "cookies," which in our increasingly AI-evolving world, is starting to feel a lot closer to becoming a reality.

In this portmanteau holiday special, Jon Hamm stars as a tech employee named Matt Trent who talks about his former job of training cookies, digitally simulated copies of people stored in a helper widget like the Amazon Alexa or Google Dot. Rather than bark commands to a responsive piece of hardware, the cookie knows exactly what you want and how you like it, because it's an AI copy of you. The only problem is that the AI is so advanced that it believes that it's real, serving as the grandmother to films like "The Artifice Girl." The audience must watch in agony as this little AI clone begs for humanity, only to be punished with weeks or months of solitary confinement without the relief of sleep (it's AI, after all) for refusing to comply.

In this story, we focus on a workaholic named Greta (Oona Chaplin), and the barbaric measures Matt must take to traumatize her cookie into submission. After she refuses to serve as a personal assistant, Matt makes six months pass in the cookie's world in between bites of toast. When he finally brings her back, she's so desperate to do anything that she finally gives in.

And to think, an earlier draft of this episode was even more depressing.