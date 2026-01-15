George R.R. Martin's Problems With House Of The Dragon Are Worse Than You Thought

Remember back in 2024 when George R. R. Martin decided to reveal he wasn't happy with "House of the Dragon," the adaptation of his book "Fire & Blood?" Well, things are worse than we thought.

In case you need a refresher, Martin released a blog post stating he had several bones to pick with how showrunner Ryan Condal was handling the show. Not only that, but Martin specifically made it a point to show that a major change from the books in "House of the Dragon" season 2 would essentially cause a butterfly effect with massive repercussions for the rest of the series. He even spoiled what Condal has planned for the third season of the show and the changes he's making to the story.

Last year, "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal (whom Martin personally vouched for and brought on board the project, mind you) broke silence and responded to Martin's declaration of war. Condal expressed his disappointment, and claimed that Martin was "unwilling to acknowledge the practical issues" of making an adaptation. This is a fair enough point, especially when you consider the shorter season means less time to adapt book events.

That was the end of it, as far as we knew. Martin had issues with the show, but he would nevertheless keep working with Condal, right? Well, not so far. The author recently told The Hollywood Reporter that not only is the feud ongoing, he considers his relationship with Condal "abysmal."

According to Martin, he and Condal were partners throughout the first season, with the author even supporting Condal over original co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, which led to him quitting. Then everything changed in season "House of the Dragon" season 2.