One of the biggest recurring tropes in "Star Trek" is the use of time travel, something that's existed since the earliest days of the franchise. Through the technological advancements available in the future, the main characters have traveled into the past, future, and alternate realities and timelines in varying capacities. The franchise has inventively used this narrative mechanic over the years, creating some of the biggest plot twists that we never saw coming. In many cases some of the best "Star Trek" stories of all time heavily involve the use of time travel.

Simply put, we love it when "Star Trek" bends the rules of space-time, with its fan-favorite characters traveling through the timestream. This can involve more conventional time travel or the characters being caught in temporal loops and anomalies as they explore the cosmos. While we certainly love "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" and "Star Trek: First Contact," we're sticking with the franchise's time travel stories on television.

With that in mind, here are "Star Trek's" 15 best time travel episodes, ranked and ready for fans to check out.