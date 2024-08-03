One Of Star Trek: The Next Generation's Best Episodes Was Also One Of The Hardest

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise" (February 19, 1990), the Enterprise-D is flying merrily through space when it encounters a colossal negative space-wedgie in its path. They crew finds it is a portal through time, leading to a point in history 22 years in the past. A ship flies out of the portal. It's the Enterprise-C, commanded by the stalwart Rachel Garrett (Tricia O'Neill).

When it does, however, everything about the Enterprise-D's timeline shimmers and shifts. All of a sudden, the Enterprise-D is a combat ship. The crew all become weapons-toting soldiers, now embroiled in a year-long war. It seems that the Enterprise-C exited its own timeline at a crucial point in galactic history, when it was facing a losing battle at the hands of the Romulans. When it vanished into the future, the battle never ended, and a full-scale war broke out. 22 years later, the Enterprise-D is still fighting the same war.

Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) is the only character who senses that something is amiss. She knows that the timeline shifted, and that the Enterprise-C has to return through the time portal to its own time. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is reluctant to do so, as he knows the Enterprise-C will be destroyed. If it is, however, it will prevent a war from breaking out and save untold lives. "Yesterday's Enterprise" presents a clever, sci-fi version of the trolley problem.

"Yesterday's Enterprise" also features the return of Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), a character who had died a few seasons earlier. Many consider "Yesterday's Enterprise" one of the better episodes of the series.

In the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, co-writer Ira Steven Behr talked about making the episode, and how difficult it was to bring about. It was, as one might imagine, a complicated affair.