Star Trek: Section 31 Will Bring Back A Famous One-Off Next Gen Character

Since 2017, "Star Trek" has gone through some dramatic ups and downs. The launch of "Star Trek: Discovery" that year was a clarion call for the franchise, announcing that "Star Trek" was back on TV after a 13-year hiatus. "Discovery," however, was notoriously expensive and not widely beloved. It was soon joined on CBS All Access/Paramount+ by an overwhelming glut of "Star Trek" shows, each one set at a different period in Trek history. There was a brief moment when six Trek shows were running simultaneously.

The streaming model, however, proved to be unprofitable, and Paramount has been slowly extracting all its eggs from the Trek basket in recent years. "Discovery" is about to debut its fifth and final season, "Prodigy" will likewise end after its next year, "Short Treks" is seemingly no more, and "Picard" recently drew to a close. A planned spinoff of "Discovery," called "Section 31" mutated from a full TV series into a single TV movie, set to debut likely within the year. "Section 31" will star Michelle Yeoh as Empress Philippa Georgiou, an evil dictator kidnapped from Trek's notorious Mirror Universe where everyone is wicked. She will be placed in charge of Section 31, a super-secret "Star Trek" version of the CIA. At last report, no story or characters had been revealed, although the cast was announced to include Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

It also hadn't been announced if "Section 31" would include any "legacy" characters culled from other "Star Trek" shows, although Variety has revealed in a recent report that at least one recognizable figure will appear. "Section 31" will evidently include Rachel Garrett, a character not seen since the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise" (February 9, 1990).